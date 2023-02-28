Sheriff: Arrest made in deadly Arroyo Grande shooting

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Monday an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Arroyo Grande.

Deputies say they learned of the shooting on Nov. 4, 2022, when they responded to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where a man was taken after being shot.

The man was identified as Alexander Montero Pille, 28, of Arroyo Grande. Pille later died from his wounds.

Deputies say those who took him to the hospital were there when the shooting happened. They first told law enforcement that the shooting was related to a road rage incident on Los Berros Road.

After further investigation, detectives learned the victim was with the involved parties in a vehicle near the Lopez Lake area of rural Arroyo Grande when the shooting happened, and detectives believed the shooting was not related to a road rage incident on Los Berros Road.

Deputies say one of the people involved and present at the incident is in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any names at this time, as their investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw a newer dark grey lifted Toyota Tacoma with gold rims, like the photos attached in this story, on the evening of Nov. 4, 2022, near the Lopez Lake area to contact sheriff's detectives at 805-781-4500.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office