Sheriff: Phone call stating you have a warrant for missing jury duty is a scam

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam in which callers try to convince victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Sheriff's officials say several people have reported receiving the calls in the past few days.

The caller reportedly claims to be from the Sheriff's Office and caller ID also appears to show the call is coming from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the residents who answered the calls were told there was a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. They say the scammer has even used the names of real judges to make the call seem more legitimate.

The caller says the resident can clear the warrant by providing information from a green dot card or prepaid debit card.

According to the sheriff's office, one county resident lost $5,000 to this scam.

"The Sheriff's Office reminds you that it is not our practice or the Courts to contact residents by phone regarding these matters," sheriff's officials said in a press release issued Thursday.

They say anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local police department or the sheriff's office.