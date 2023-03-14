Sheriff: Halloween night shooting in Shandon gang-related, suspect arrested

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Shandon Halloween night.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Halloween in 2022 on the 200 block of Camatti Street.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 15-year-old male teen in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Deputies say the teen was alert and responsive when he was transported to the local hospital.

Further investigation led to an arrest on Monday of 19-year-old Jesus Contreras. Contreras was arrested without incident on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

Deputies are still investigating the incident, but say they do believe the shooting was gang-related.