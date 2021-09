The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed when he was hit by a train near Gaviota on Sunday as William Pattenaude, 67, of Goleta.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. on September 5.

Pattenaude was struck on the tracks about a mile south of Mariposa Reina.

He died at the scene.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.