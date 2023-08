A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train Tuesday near Santa Barbara.

It happened just before 4:43 p.m. at Hollister Ave. and Modoc Rd.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died as William George Carmichael, 56, of Santa Barbara.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Train 777 was delayed for about 40 minutes on Tuesday as a result of the incident.