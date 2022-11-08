Sheriff investigating Carpinteria shooting that injured teen

A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Carpinteria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to the shooting by a local hospital that was treating the teen.

The shooting reportedly occurred near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

The female victim suffered moderate injuries and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made and investigators are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (805)681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.