Sheriff: Knife found in student's backpack at Nipomo Elementary

A knife was recovered from a student’s backpack at Nipomo Elementary following reports of threats to another student, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it received a report on Feb. 3 of an 11-year-old student at the school who had threatened to hurt another student.

“School staff and the School Resource Deputy immediately contacted the student and recovered a knife from the student’s backpack,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told KSBY.

The sheriff’s office says no lockdown was initiated as there was no threat to the school or other students.

No other information is being released by authorities due to the age of the students involved.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District is also not commenting on the incident, only saying all disciplinary procedures were followed.

Nipomo Elementary Principal Julia Bowles sent the following note to parents:

"I want to take a moment to address some parent concerns and rumors that have been going around Nipomo Elementary.

Recently, we had three upper-grade-level students that were involved in an isolated incident. All disciplinary procedures were followed.

At no time was our school in a lockdown or was there a schoolwide threat. We notify parents in a situation like that.

We value parent involvement and work to keep you informed.

It is important that our students feel safe and secure at school, their safety is always our top priority."

