The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who is considered to be at-risk.

Duane Terrance Hanna, 80, was last seen in the area of Bath St. and W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

He is described as 5'7" tall and 195 pounds with a bald head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue shirt, beige shorts, and blue and white shoes.

Sheriff's officials say he drives a 1985 gold Mercedes with a California license plate of 2RLK854. He reportedly does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who has seen Hanna or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call sheriff's dispatch at (805) 683-2724.