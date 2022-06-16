Sheriff looking for missing man from Oceano

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Oceano who is considered to be at-risk.

Sheriff's officials say Joseph Cox, 49, was last seen leaving his home at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. It's believed he was having a mental health crisis.

Sheriff's detectives have reportedly checked a number of locations along the coast where Cox has visited in the past and alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him.

Cox is described as 5'8" tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was seen driving away from his home on Pacific Avenue in a 2008 gold Chevy Malibu with a California license plate of 6HGR522.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Image of Cox's Chevy Malibu

Anyone who has seen Cox or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.

