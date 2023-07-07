Sheriff: Man and woman found in possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms

A man and woman from Goleta were arrested Thursday and are facing several drug and weapon-related charges.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a headlamp violation in the area of N. Glen Annie Road and Cathedral Oaks Road.

Deputies say the driver eventually pulled over on San Milano Drive. Deputies contacted the driver, 36-year-old Benicio Pereda, while the passenger, 36-year-old Marisol Loza attempted to flee toward a residence before she was quickly apprehended.

During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies say they found ammunition, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales.

A Sheriff’s K9 unit responded to the area to search the area where Loza ran from the vehicle and located a loaded a Ruger .357 revolver and a loaded Beretta .22 semi-auto handgun.

Both suspects were arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Pereda was booked on the additional charge of failure to yield to a traffic stop and is being held without bail on a probation violation.

Loza was booked on the additional charges of obstruction and concealing evidence. She is being held on $50,000 bail.