Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Man and woman found in possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted at 7:27 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 22:27:50-04

A man and woman from Goleta were arrested Thursday and are facing several drug and weapon-related charges.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a headlamp violation in the area of N. Glen Annie Road and Cathedral Oaks Road.

Deputies say the driver eventually pulled over on San Milano Drive. Deputies contacted the driver, 36-year-old Benicio Pereda, while the passenger, 36-year-old Marisol Loza attempted to flee toward a residence before she was quickly apprehended.

During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies say they found ammunition, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales.

A Sheriff’s K9 unit responded to the area to search the area where Loza ran from the vehicle and located a loaded a Ruger .357 revolver and a loaded Beretta .22 semi-auto handgun.

Both suspects were arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Pereda was booked on the additional charge of failure to yield to a traffic stop and is being held without bail on a probation violation.

Loza was booked on the additional charges of obstruction and concealing evidence. She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg