Sheriff: Man assaulted juvenile at Cambria home after complaint about dog

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported assault against a child in Cambria.

Sheriff's officials say it happened last Tuesday, June 15, at a home in the 1600 block of Richard Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman came to the front door of the house to complain that the residents' dog was running loose in the neighborhood. Investigators say she left after exchanging words with a male juvenile at the house, then returned a few minutes later with a man who entered the home and physically assaulted the boy.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the two people.

The man is described as approximately 40 to 60-years-old, 5'9" tall with a thin build and short graying hair. He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt.

The woman is described as approximately 50 to 60-years-old and 5'4" tall with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was reportedly wearing glasses and a blue and white striped shirt.

Investigators are also asking anyone in the areas of Richard Ave., Stuart Ave., and Bradford Rd. who has a home surveillance system to check for footage between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on June 15, which may show the suspects leaving on foot.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.