Sheriff: No threat to schools from vague social media post

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 01, 2021
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a vague social media post warning, "Don't go to school tomorrow," was determined not to be a threat.

According to the sheriff's office, the Santa Barbara Unified School District contacted authorities on Thursday about a post in an Instagram story that was generating concern amongst parents, students and staff.

Officials say the post was from a newly created account with very few posts and did not include a real name.

The creator of the account was reportedly found to be a juvenile in Ventura County. Authorities determined there was no real threat, and school activities continued as usual.

