San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will address the Shandon community this week.

Sheriff Parkinson will be joined by District 1 Supervisor John Peschong.

The two will discuss updates within the area, including crime trends, and community and youth resource programs, and answer any questions the community may have.

The town hall will take place at the Shandon Elementary School Cafeteria on Wed. Feb. 15 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.