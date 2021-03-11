Sheriff releases new details about death investigation in Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say what was initially being called a "suspicious death" in Los Olivos is now a homicide investigation.

At about 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, sheriff's officials say emergency crews were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

Once on scene, crews determined that the vehicle, which was found along the side of the road, had not been involved in a crash; however, the person inside the vehicle was dead.

Sheriff's officials have identified the victim only as a male. He was reportedly the only person in the car.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the sheriff's office. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or submitting the information on the sheriff's website.