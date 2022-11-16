Sheriff releases new information about Los Berros Rd. shooting

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande as Alexander Montero Pille, 28, of Arroyo Grande.

It happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Sheriff's officials originally described the shooting as the result of a "road rage incident." Multiple witnesses reportedly told investigators that there was an incident between two vehicles, the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Rd., and the occupants got out of their vehicles and started physically fighting.

Pille was shot and died at a local hospital.

Sheriff's officials say witnesses were unable to provide a description of the suspect or information to positively identify the other vehicle involved.

Investigators say it's unclear what caused the fight and it's unknown whether it was gang-related. They say it's believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.