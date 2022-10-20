Watch Now
Sheriff's deputies requested to scene of Santa Maria house fire

A fire broke out at a house along Rosales Court in the Tanglewood area of Santa Maria just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 19, 2022
A fire broke out at a home in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, burning in a house on the 3500-block of Rosales Court in Santa Maria, was called in just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Within 20 minutes, the a second alarm response was called to the single-story home.

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck said fire crews searched the home, but fire officials have not confirmed with KSBY whether any residents were injured.

No firefighters were injured in the fire, a battalion chief said.

By 4:42 p.m., the fire was knocked down, but fire crews remained to mop up the area.

An hour after the fire, multiple fire units remained at the house, including investigators who are looking into the fire's cause.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was requested to respond to the scene.

