Sheriff's deputies arrest San Luis Obispo man on suspicion of domestic violence

UPDATE (March 1, 2021) - SLO County Sheriff's officials say investigators found two firearms, ammunition, two pairs of brass knuckles, two pounds of methamphetamine, scales, and packaging material in a backpack belonging to the suspect.

They say the victim, in this case, was pregnant and had to be treated at two different local emergency rooms for injuries sustained in two separate assaults.

___

(Feb. 28, 2021) - San Luis Obispo County sheriff's detectives and deputies arrested a man accused of multiple domestic violence-related charges early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident Saturday at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Colony Drive near the California Men's Colony in rural San Luis Obispo.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Ivan Bojorquez, had fled the scene on foot before sheriff's deputies arrived, according to the release.

Once authorities arrived, the woman who reported the domestic violence incident to sheriff's deputies reported non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives searched the surrounding area and found Bojorquez's abandoned car and a backpack with firearms, said law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies along with the Atascadero Police Department K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter continued their search for Bojorquez, but could not find him Saturday night, said the news release.

On Sunday at approximately 4:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies and detectives located Bojorquez at a neighbor's home, where Bojorquez was taken into custody without incident, according to law enforcement.

Authorities booked Bojorquez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several charges including attempted kidnapping, threatening with the intent to terrorize, inflicting bodily injury to a spouse or cohabitant and preventing a witness/victim from reporting a crime.

