Sheriff's deputies: Five restaurant burglaries reported in 2 weeks in Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a series of restaurant burglaries in the Santa Ynez Valley in July. Deputies say this is one of the suspects that was captured during the burglary at SY kitchen.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 18, 2024

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a series of restaurant burglaries that happened in the Santa Ynez Valley in July.

From July 6 to 18, deputies said they received five burglary reports in five different restaurants in the area.

California Tacos, Taco Roco and AJ Spurs in Buellton, and Red Barn and SY Kitchen in Santa Ynez, all reported being burglarized.

Deputies said in all of those incidents, the suspects "target locations in the businesses where cash was kept."

Officers are still investigating the list of items taken at each location and the amount lost.

Deputies believe more than one suspect is associated with the crimes.

If you have any information about these burglaries, please contact the Solvang Sheriff's substation at 805-686-5000.

