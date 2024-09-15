Sheriff's deputies on scene of armed, barricaded suspect in Santa Ynez

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of an armed, barricaded subject in Santa Ynez.

Officials say a subject is barricaded in the 100 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

They say there is no danger to the general public.

The subject is reportedly a man and is barricaded at the Sunstone Winery, according to the Santa Barbara Independent. KSBY cannot independently confirm those details at this time, although Sunstone Winery is located in the 100 block of North Refugio Road.

Calls to the sheriff's office headquarters and the Santa Ynez Valley station seeking additional details went unanswered.

Sheriff's officials say the subject barricaded himself at the location around 6:15 p.m. Friday and deputies have been at the scene since.

A crisis negotiation team and special enforcement team are there alongside sheriff's deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.