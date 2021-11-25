Sheriff's investigators suspect additional victims in child molestation case

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody suspected of child molestation and investigators believe there could be other victims.

Sheriff's officials say Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle, 56, was arrested at his place of work in Goleta last week on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual molestation of a child under the age of 14, and intimidation of a witness/victim.

Detectives believe there may be additional survivors of sexual assault by Ovalle who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information about such crimes is encouraged to Sheriff's Detective N. Adomaitis at (805) 681-4150.

To submit an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

Sheriff's officials say they work closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Victim-Witness Program and survivors have the option of contacting that organization directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

Sexual assault survivors can also access support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) by calling (805) 564-3696.