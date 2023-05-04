Sheriff's office encourages residents to utilize Smart 911 app

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is reminding community members about an app that can save valuable time in emergency situations by providing accurate details to first responders.

Going through your personal information with a 911 dispatcher in an emergency can be stressful, but there’s something you can do to help save valuable time in an emergency.

Smart 911 is a free app that gives dispatchers information about the person calling before they even have a chance to speak.

"Smart 911 gives residents the option to provide information to law enforcement ahead of time before it’s ever needed. It’s a preventative way that they can share specific details that can help us to help their families or their loved ones in an emergency,” said Grace Norris, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Personal information can include GPS locations, medical details, car info, and details about your family members and even pets.

As soon as that 911 call is made, all the information you entered will go through to dispatch.

Dispatchers can not access your personal information until there’s a call to 911.

There are more than 45 million Smart 911 users nationwide. It can be accessed through the Apple Store, Google Play, or the Smart 911 website.