Sheriff's office identifies man who fell from cliff in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead after falling off a cliff in Isla Vista over the weekend as Benjamin Scott Schurmer, 19, of Ojai.

The incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Del Playa Dr.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Schurmer fell approximately 40 feet off the cliff.

Before first responders arrived, people nearby performed CPR on Schurmer, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of his death remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

