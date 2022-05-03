Sheriff's office identifies man who fell off Isla Vista cliff

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a fall off a cliff in Isla Vista over the weekend.

Sheriff's officials say it appears the death of Chasen Alibrando, 25, of Santa Monica was an accident but they're awaiting toxicology results to make a final determination.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in the 6600 block of Del Playa.

First responders tried to resuscitate Alibrando at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Fire officials initially identified the decedent as an approximately 18-year-old man.