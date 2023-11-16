Sheriff's office identifies woman struck by train in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died over the weekend after she was struck by a train.

It happened in Santa Barbara, shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Authorities say Eileen Pearl Dumong, 65, of Santa Barbara was struck and killed on the northbound tracks between Milpas Street and Calle Cesar Chavez.

Foul play is not suspected in her death, according to police.

It was the second deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in southern Santa Barbara County in a week.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Shylah Alexander, 16, of Goleta was struck by a train on the tracks near the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue.