Sheriff's Office looking for suspected jewel thieves after grand theft in Cambria

Three people are suspected of grand theft after a bracelet was taken from a jewelry store in Cambria.

The theft happened on Friday, July 22 at around 4 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said.

Three adults, one man and two women, entered the jewelry store. While the man distracted the jewelry store worker, the two women allegedly stole a jewel-studded gold bracelet.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Deputies are working to track down three people suspected of grand theft. A man and two women, pictured here in photos provided by the Sheriff's Office, are believed to have stolen a gold bracelet from a jewelry store.

The jewelry store worker described the bracelet as a 14 karat yellow gold bracelet set with sapphires and rubies.

The Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspects based on surveillance video from the shop.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office This image provided by the Sheriff's Office shows the bracelet that was allegedly stolen on July 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

The jewelry store requested not to be named.