Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta

Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 02, 2022
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 near the Turnpike Rd. off ramp.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says that Paul Douglas Larson, 30, of Lompoc was killed while crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider, when a big rig hauling a trailer did not stop in time.

CHP says the truck driver was uninjured and stayed at the crash after calling 911.

Two southbound lanes of Hwy 101 were blocked for several hours after the crash.

