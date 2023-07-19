Sheriff's office releases names of victims in deadly Shandon stabbing

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the two victims involved in a stabbing this week in Shandon.

Deputies say Kelly Jean Buchanan, 44, and William Louis Buchanan, 52, both from Shandon were the victims in the deadly stabbing.

On Sunday at about 9:23 p.m. sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of South Second St. and most of the Shandon community was asked to shelter in place.

Hours after their response, authorities arrested Justin Buchanan, 31, of Shandon.

The sheriff's office says William Buchanan called for help, saying he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times.

He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of what sheriff's officials say were life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday night, deputies say his condition remains "stable."

His wife, Kelly Buchanan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say William and Kelly were stabbed multiple times by Justin, who was living with them at the time of the stabbing.

Deputies say with the use of a drone, helicopter and deputies, Justin Buchanan was taken into custody and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a no-bail homicide warrant.