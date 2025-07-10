Sheriff’s office releases surveillance video of Shandon burglary suspects

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in a residential burglary in Shandon.

The burglary happened at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, at a home in the 200 block of Calle Arroyo, according to sheriff’s officials. A significant amount of personal property, including cash and jewelry, was reportedly taken.

A surveillance camera at the house captured video of a black car pulling up to the property and a couple of the suspected burglars.

WATCH: Surveillance video of suspected Shandon home burglary

Surveillance video of suspected Shandon home burglary

Sheriff’s officials say the car appears to be a Hyundai Sonata with chrome trim around the windows and a chrome strip from the headlights to the side view mirrors. They say the passenger side mirror may also be painted flat black.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or vehicle seen on surveillance video, or who has further information related to this incident, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 and select option 3. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.