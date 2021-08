San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say they discovered about 1,000 marijuana plants at an illegal grow in rural Santa Margarita on Friday.

The sheriff's office says investigators served a search warrant Friday morning at a property in the 3000 block of Las Pilitas Rd.

Helicopters were used to remove the plants from the property.

Sheriff's officials say the marijuana plants were then destroyed.

No arrests were made but sheriff's officials say they expect charges will be filed.