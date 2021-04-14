Sheriff's office wraps up 2-day search at Ruben Flores's Arroyo Grande home

The two-day search of Ruben Flores’s Arroyo Grande home has come to a close.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up their search just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sound of sawing and drilling could be heard inside the garage of Flores’ home both days of the search.

During the search of Paul Flores’s San Pedro home on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials could be seen taking pictures and walking out with brown bags.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with KSBY that items of evidence were discovered at both homes.

“I can tell you that those items were found both inside the homes and also outside the homes,” said Tony Cipolla, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

While ground penetrating radar was only used on day one of the search at Ruben’s home, KSBY captured on Facebook live law enforcement digging with shovels in Ruben’s backyard on Wednesday morning.

Some of the decking was removed from behind the home as well.

“So they were able to search underneath the deck and that was continued from yesterday,” Cipolla explained.

Since 2011, the sheriff’s office has served 43 search warrants including these most recent ones.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow revealed a possible break in the case a day after the arrests of Paul and Ruben.

“We do believe that we do have the location where the body was buried,” Dow said during a press conference on Wednesday without revealing where the location might be.

Dow adds that the last place Kristin was seen was near Paul’s dorms.

“We certainly believe that Mr. Flores’ dorm room is the crime scene,” Dow said.

KSBY saw Susan Flores and her boyfriend arrive at Ruben’s home about 15 minutes after all law enforcement left on Wednesday, but she declined to speak with us.

