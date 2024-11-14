Watch Now
Sheriff's officials investigating apparent suicide at Santa Barbara County Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into an apparent suicide at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Sheriff's officials say the inmate, whose name has not yet been released, was found unresponsive with a ligature around their neck in a single-person cell at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Jail staff and paramedics reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Sheriff's officials say the inmate was booked into the jail on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, and driving under the influence of drugs.

