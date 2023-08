The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Fairview Ave. and Encina Rd. in Goleta due to an investigation.

Sheriff's officials are calling it a "serious assault." They say the suspect is not yet in custody.

According to the PulsePoint app, authorities responded to a medical emergency call at that location at 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.