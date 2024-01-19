Watch Now
Sheriff's officials looking for missing teen in Santa Maria

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 18, 2024
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating an at-risk missing girl.

Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Dalia Cortez was last seen Wednesday at Righetti High School and was expected to walk home but never arrived. She reportedly has no prior history of running away or going missing.

Cortez is described as 4'10" tall and 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white and black Converse shoes.

If seen, contact the sheriff's office at (805) 683-2724.

