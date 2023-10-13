She's as good as new! After health struggles "Rosie" is ready for adoption

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Rosie, a three-year-old border collie mix who loves to cuddle and is very silly!

She loves to play fetch and work on her tricks. She gets along very well with other dogs and people, plus she previously lived in a home with kids and is very gentle.

Unfortunately, she had some health concerns that brought her to Woods Humane Society. Thanks to the vet team she is now stable again and other than a prescription diet and ongoing medication she is as good as new.

While at Woods she has become a staff favorite but will be a great family member to someone here on the Central Coast.

She will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo for more details on him or the other available check out this link!