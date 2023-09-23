"Shock n' Roll": Cal Poly unveils Rose Parade float design

Cal Poly has unveiled the design for its next Rose Parade float.

"Shock n' Roll: Powering the Musical Current" pairs music with marine life as it depicts a large purple manta ray and a rocking swim party on a coral reef. A trio of eels provide their electric currents to power the guitars, keyboard and turntable.

The float concept is based on the 2024 Rose Parade theme of "Celebrating the World of Music."

This will be Cal Poly's 75th entry in the Rose Parade.

Each year, students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona work together to design and build the float.

Once completed, this year's float will be 55 feet long, 23 feet tall and 20 feet wide.

Since their first parade entry in 1949, the Cal Poly Rose Float team has won more than 60 awards, including the 2023 Extraordinaire Trophy.

The 2024 Rose Parade will take place in Pasadena on New Year's Day.