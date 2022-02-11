Shooting in Goleta hotel housing overflow UCSB students

Late Thursday evening gunshots were reported at the Pacifica Suites in Goleta.

One victim is reported dead after succumbing to their injuries according to UCSB's Daily Nexus.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department started receiving calls around 8:02 p.m. of gunfire at the hotel on the 5400 block of Hollister ave.

The building of interest in the investigation has been evacuated of guests.

The hotel is being used for overflow housing by UCSB.

More information will be later in the day as it becomes available.