Shooting in Santa Maria leaves one injured on Colebrooke and Barrington Drive

Shots went out late Wednesday night on Colebrook and Barrington Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department reported they found one adult male with a gunshot wound in his torso. The victim is at a local hospital for treatment, but his condition is currently unknown.

The police department is investigating the scene, and as of posting, they do not have a suspect yet. It's advised to steer clear of the general area.

If you were a witness to the shooting, police ask to contact them with any information.

