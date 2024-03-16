Shooting into vehicle leaves sleeping passenger in Paso Robles uninjured, police say

A person sleeping in a vehicle in Paso Robles did not wake up when the window was shot out early Saturday morning, according to Paso Robles police.

Police say they responded to reports of a single shot heard at about 13 minutes after midnight along the 1300 block of Spring Street.

Police say they located a parked vehicle with the right passenger window shot out and say the person sleeping in the passenger seat was uninjured and slept through the incident.

While authorities were still on scene, police say another shot was heard a few blocks north at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say officers were unable to locate where the shot was heard.

A vague description of the possible shooter, identified as a male, was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers 24/7 at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” and the message to CRIME (274637).

