Shooting investigation underway in Pismo Beach

Police are investigating a shooting that happened last weekend in Pismo Beach.

It was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Dolliver Street.

Pismo Beach police say the initial call came in as a physical fight that ended in shots being fired.

The intended victim, said to be in his 30s, ran away and was not struck, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department's detective bureau.

A day later, police say they were called to the beach for reports of shots fired in the middle of the night.

They determined a few people had shot a few rounds into the ocean and then left. No injuries were reported.

