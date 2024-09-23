Shooting near Buellton results in 2 arrests

Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting just outside of Buellton last week.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, in an agricultural field along the 1000 block of Highway 246.

Sheriff's officials say a man and a woman demanded money from several agricultural workers and when they were denied, fired several shots at an unoccupied parked van. No one was hurt.

The suspects were later identified as Stephanie Solis Garcia, 29, and Jason Matthew Zepeda, 43, both of Santa Maria.

Sheriff's officials say the two were located in Ventura and arrested early Sunday morning.

Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy. Zepeda was booked on charges of attempted robbery, vandalism, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and conspiracy.