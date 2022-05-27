Shooting threat found on bathroom wall of Judkins Middle School

Staff at Judkins Middle School and the Pismo Beach Police Department responded to a threatening message found on campus Thursday.

According to an email sent to families at the school on the evening of May 26, students found a message written on the wall inside a women's restroom and told a staff member about it.

The message written on the wall said, "Im gon shoot all ya," school officials said.

The school contacted the Pismo Beach Police Department, which got involved in the investigation. Police say they have not found evidence that the note is a credible threat, but school officials say more law enforcement will be on campus through the school day Friday.

School officials say that if they identify the person who posted the threat, that individual will face the maximum disciplinary actions and criminal charges permitted.

Anyone who sees suspicious behavior on campus is urged to contact Pismo Beach Police and the administration at Judkins Elementary School.

Judkins Elementary School is located in Pismo Beach and is part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District.