'Shop Local Bonus Program' begins today

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will launch the 'Shop Local Bonus Program' for the third year in a row and reward shoppers with gift cards.

For every $100 spent in the local community of Atascadero, shoppers will be rewarded with a $20 gift card.

Chamber President & CEO, Josh Cross, says that the program supports the local economy and community.

“We have a business community that is incredibly supportive of the Chamber and the folks in our community!" said Cross.

KSBY Local businesses in Atascadero-including downtown.

Starting February 1, spend $100 or more at participating local retailers, restaurants, or other food and beverage businesses (excluding grocery stores, gas stations, and big box stores).

How to Qualify:



Save your receipts from your purchases

Receipts must be readable

They must include: the date, name of the business, and total

Receipts may be cumulative and equal $100 minimum

Must be from February 1st to March 31st (2023)

"Last year the Shop Local Bonus Program infused about $30,000 into our local economy and this year we hope to exceed that amount," said Cross.

You can redeem receipts at the Chamber office located at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A, Atascadero, CA, 93422 or at this website.

A maximum of two gift cards may be earned per household.

For more information, visit the city's website for additional program information or contact the Chamber office at 805.466.2044.

