Gunfire was heard in the Vintage at SLO Apartment Homes parking lot late Tuesday night.

Shots were first heard around 11 p.m. on the 3500 block of Ranch House Road. San Luis Obispo Police arrived shortly after.

A suspect was detained at the location and was taken in by police.

It's currently unknown why the suspect fired the gun. This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.