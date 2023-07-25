Shoulder closures on Highway 1 in San Simeon, construction runs through mid-September

The shoulder on southbound and northbound Highway 1 in San Simeon near the Vista Del Mar intersection will be closed as a Caltrans contractor completes a highway improvement project.

The project will widen the shoulders on northbound and southbound Highway 1 to enhance bicycle safety, Caltrans said in a press release.

Construction began this week and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Vista Del Mar is the first east-west crossing on Highway 1 in San Simeon when heading north from Morro Bay.

All lanes are expected to remain open during construction. Bicycles and vehicles will need to share the road while the project is in progress, Caltrans said.

Crews will also be installing bike route signs and replacing an asphalt concrete dike and rumble strip, Caltrans said, adding that the overside drain at the south end of the project will be modified, too.

The project is estimated to cost $1 million. The contractor is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.