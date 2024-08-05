Shower the People in search of volunteers to assist with portable shower service

Volunteers with Shower the People shared with KSBY News about the positive impact they have in the community and how they could use your help.

"It's awesome," said Monica Ramos.

"It gives you a sense of freedom and cleanliness that just lifts your heart and soul," said Jason Fuchs.

Ramos and Fuchs are two of the people who were at the Shower the People set up at the San Luis Obispo Library on Sunday. They both said they had been using the service for a while.

The portable shower service has been operating since 2018. It can be found every day of the week in a different part of San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach.

David Gross has been volunteering at the portable shower for 5 years. He sees the big impact it has on the people using this service.

"You can just tell immediately when people come out of the shower how much their mood has changed," said Gross.

Gross tells me that many of the people who use the shower service have been using it for months and sometimes years.

The volunteers and those who are struggling said it has become almost like a family.

"I know 90% of the people that show up here on Sundays by name and we know their stories," said Diane Parnell, a volunteer. "We know their hardships."

"I actually see a couple of them at local stores and whatnot and I always go 'Hey, it's my shower angel'," said Fuchs. "They'll always go, 'Oh, stop it'."

Fuchs says this service has also helped him keep a job.

"It helps maintain the job," said Fuchs. "I do appreciate being able to wash those days off work on the days that I can catch it. As a whole, knowing you have a place to go and wash yourself—it's a relief."

Gross tells me he's heard many success stories from this service.

"It happens all the time where we get re-inspired, or we'll hear the story of someone on the street who is doing much better now, or has found housing, or a job," Gross said. "Sometimes it'll be people we haven't seen in a couple weeks and we wonder where they are, and they'll come make a special visit, not because they need a shower, but because they want to tell us."

Shower the People also hands out free clothes, hygiene products, and occasionally food.

"A lot of the supplies come through donations, so for instance we have a relationship with the Bombas Sock Company, who sends us socks for free, which is very nice of them," said Gross. "We also take cash donations or grants from organizations in the county. We also have an Amazon wishlist. People can go there and buy things for us directly if they want to."

The volunteers also post a note on the van that tells the homeless when and where the next homeless camp sweep will be, so that they can be prepared to move.

When I showed up Sunday, volunteers and the homeless were working hand in hand to get the portable shower set up.

Gross tells me they are looking for more volunteers.

If you want to volunteer with Shower the People, you can visit their website.