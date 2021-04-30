Shower the People reaches milestone of 5,000 free showers

A local nonprofit has given out 5 thousand free showers since they started in October 2018.

Shower the People hit that milestone in January of this year. The group provides free showers to people who do not have access.

Officials say they have sites available in San Luis Obispo and one in Grover Beach:



San Luis Obispo County Library: Sundays from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of SLO: Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

People’s Kitchen in Grover Beach: Wednesdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

All visitors get a new pair of underwear, socks, a t-shirt and more.

Officials say they are always looking for volunteers, whether it is time, money or donations.