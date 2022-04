Local business Shred 2 You is offering discounted services in support of women survivors of human trafficking.

They are partnering with the Rotary Club of Santa Maria South, raising money for the non-profit group, Casa de Hope. From Wednesday to Friday, shredding services will cost you only $6 a box, with all the proceeds going to Casa de Hope.

The discounted services run April 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 550 W. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.