Shy Shiba Inu mix, Cashew is our Pet of the Week

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Cashew! She is a a two year old Shiba Inu and German Spitz mix who is a bit nervous to meet new people but once she warms up she is such a sweet friend!

Two months ago she was brought to Woods Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Los Angeles with a group of dogs to find homes here on the Central Coast. The team at woods has earned her trust and in return she has shown just how sweet she is with lots of cuddles and learning tricks in return for treats!

She is house trained and would do well in a house without small kids. She has made friends with many of the other dogs at woods and would be best to go home with one of them.

She will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo for more details on him or the other available check out this link!