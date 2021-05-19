Sidewalk, curb ramp improvements continue along Traffic Way in Atascadero

The second phase of safety improvements along Traffic Way in Atascadero begins this week.

The improvements include updates to the sidewalk, curb ramps, and a portion of the roadway between the Highway 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real.

The construction schedule includes:



Monday, May 17-Tuesday, May 18: Roadway excavation and road base work on westbound traffic lane

Wednesday, May 19: Westbound traffic lane paving

Thursday, May 20: Reset traffic control to shift traffic to the south side of Traffic Way

Friday, May 21: Utility potholing

Motorists should expect possible delays when traveling through the area.

City officials say, in addition to improving pedestrian mobility and accessibility through the area, the new sidewalks will match current downtown aesthetics, including decorative pavers along the curb.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-June.