Sierra Vista celebrates 10-year anniversary as SLO county’s only trauma center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary as San Luis Obispo county’s only designated trauma center.

The medical center also celebrated its re-verification, which extends through may of 2025.

At a ceremony hosted today, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson joined San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman in presenting recognitions.

U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, State Senator John Laird and State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham also assisted in presenting recognitions.

Emergency airlift teams, first responders, the current and former directors of the trauma center, present and past CEOs of Sierra Vista, and numerous staff were all in attendance.

Sierra Vista’s trauma center has treated over 7,000 patients in the past 10 years.